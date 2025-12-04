Dallas woman charged with murder in fatal stabbing of child's father

article

The Brief A Dallas woman, Alexandria Hubbard (32), has been charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of Jerrian Jones, the father of her child. Surveillance video shows Hubbard allegedly chasing Jones in an apartment parking lot while armed with a knife shortly before he crashed his SUV nearby. Hubbard was arrested by the US Marshal Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force and is currently being held in Dallas County Jail.



A Dallas woman is accused of fatally stabbing the father of her child before he crashed his SUV less than a mile from her apartment, according to an arrest affidavit filed by Dallas police.

Arrest and charge

What we know:

Investigators say 32-year-old Alexandria Hubbard, chased 32-year-old Jerrian Jones through her apartment complex parking lot on December 2 while armed with a knife and made multiple stabbing motions toward him.

Alexandria Hubbard

Surveillance video reviewed by detectives shows Jones clutching his chest before getting into his vehicle and driving away, the affidavit states.

Crash site and victim ID'd

Police and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded minutes later to a crash at the 4600 block of S. Hampton Road, where they found Jones unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a white GMC Envoy with a bleeding chest wound. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Family members told police Jones had spent the previous night at Hubbard’s home at W. Ledbetter Drive, the same location seen in the surveillance footage and roughly half a mile from the crash site. Staff at the apartment complex confirmed Hubbard was the only adult listed on the lease, according to the affidavit.

What's next:

The lead Dallas investigator on the case wrote that the video, witness information and timeline led him to believe Hubbard stabbed Jones before he attempted to drive away. The affidavit states the injury was consistent with a fatal stab wound.

On December 3, 2025, the US Marshal Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force arrested 32-year-old Alexandria Hubbard.

Hubbard was taken to Dallas County Jail and was charged with murder.