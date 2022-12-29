2 men arrested for theft of baby Jesus from Fort Worth nativity scene

article

Fort Worth police said they have arrested two men in connection with the theft of the baby Jesus from the manger in the nativity display on Sundance Square earlier this month.

Juan Meave, 39, and Martin Worden, 33, were arrested earlier this week and charged with theft of property between $100 and $750.

The holiday theft was caught on camera in Downtown Fort Worth.

RELATED: VIDEO: Baby Jesus stolen from Sundance Square nativity scene

Surveillance video showed a man running up to the nativity scene in Sundance Square in the early morning hours. He quickly scooped up the doll and left down the stairs.

A different camera captured another man wearing a blue shirt and a hoodie with baby Jesus in his arms.

RELATED: Baby Jesus stolen from Fort Worth nativity scene returned

Police were able to identify both suspects and returned the baby Jesus to the nativity scene last week.