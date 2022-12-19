Baby Jesus stolen from Sundance Square nativity scene
article
FORT WORTH, Texas - Sundance Square in Fort Worth is asking for help finding the person seen on video vandalizing a nativity scene.
Security cameras captured a man walking up to the plaza stage around 2 a.m. Saturday.
He grabbed baby Jesus right out of the manager and walked off.
Holiday shipping fears: Survey finds nearly 8 in 10 Americans had deliveries stolen
Fort Worth police are investigating.
Anyone who recognizes the Baby Jesus thief is asked to contact the police department.