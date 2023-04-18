AT&T Stadium to host 2023 Gold Cup Quarterfinals, Mexico likely to play

AT&T Stadium in Arlington will be the home of some of the biggest matches in this year's Concacaf Gold Cup.

It was announced on Tuesday that the home of the Dallas Cowboys will host the two of the four quarterfinal games for this summer's tournament featuring some of the best national soccer teams in North America, Central America, the Caribbean and special guest country Qatar.

AT&T Stadium to host 2023 Gold Cup games as it prepares for 2026 World Cup

Arlington's quarterfinals games will host the top two teams from Groups B and C, meaning the US Men's National Team (who is in Group A) will not be coming to Texas.

Group B does include Mexico's national team as well as Haiti, Honduras and Qatar.

Group C includes Costa Rica, Panama, El Salvador and another country that is yet to be determined.

The quarterfinal games in Arlington will be held on Saturday, July 8 at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, April 25 at 10 a.m. on GoldCup.org.

The tournament's final game will be held in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium.

AT&T Stadium previously hosted Gold Cup games in 2009, 2011, 2013, 2017 and 2021.

Related article

The Dallas Sports Commission is hopeful that Arlington will be the host of the World Cup Final in 2026.

The stadium was picked as one of 11 cities to host 2026 World Cup games.

The DSC told FOX 4 they aren't expecting an official decision on the location for the 2026 Final until early 2024.