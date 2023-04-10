AT&T Stadium to host 2023 Gold Cup games as it prepares for 2026 World Cup

AT&T Stadium in Arlington will be the home of 2023 Gold Cup as the stadium gets ready to host the 2026 World Cup.

The Gold Cup, a tournament which features the best teams from The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association of Football, will be held between June 16 and July 16.

The tournament will include the US Men's National Team and Mexico's team. Stadiums in the US and Canada will host the tournament. The U.S. is the reigning Gold Cup Champions.

The official drawing to determine which teams will be in which groups will be held on Friday, April 14. Specifics about the match schedule and tickets will be released in the days following the draw. The tournament's final game will be held in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium.

AT&T Stadium previously hosted Gold Cup games in 2009, 2011, 2013, 2017 and 2021.

Gold Cup Host Stadiums

AT&T Stadium , Arlington, TX (2009, 2011, 2013, 2017, 2021)

Bank of America Stadium , Charlotte, NC (2011,2015, 2019)

Soldier Field , Chicago, IL (2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2019)

TQL Stadium , Cincinnati, OH (first-time host)

DRV PNK Stadium , Fort Lauderdale, FL (2021)

State Farm Stadium , Glendale, AZ (2009, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021)

Red Bull Arena , Harrison, NJ (2013, 2017, 2019)

NRG Stadium , Houston, TX (2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2019, 2021)

Shell Energy Stadium , Houston, TX (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021)

SoFi Stadium , Inglewood, CA (first-time host)

Allegiant Stadium , Las Vegas, NV (2021)

Snapdragon Stadium , San Diego, CA (first-time host)

Levi’s Stadium , Santa Clara, CA (2017)

CITYPARK Stadium , St. Louis, MO (first-time host)

BMO Field, Toronto, Canada (2015)

The tournament will be a test for AT&T Stadium, which is trying to prove to FIFA that it would be a good home for the 2026 World Cup Final.

Arlington is one of the cities being considered for the final game.

In June 2022, it was announced that AT&T Stadium will be one of 11 cities to host 2026 World Cup games.

AT&T Stadium will be the home to the games, but there will be events and practices across the region, including Toyota Stadium in Frisco, the Cotton Bowl, Fair Park, and Globe Life Field in Arlington.

The event is expected to bring at least $400 million in revenue to North Texas.

The Dallas Sports Commission said they were hopeful to host 5 to 7 games, including the final.

The DSC told FOX 4 they aren't expecting an official decision on the location for the 2026 Final until early 2024.