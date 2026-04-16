AT&T Stadium to rebrand for 2026 FIFA World Cup due to sponsorship rules

The Brief AT&T Stadium will be called Dallas Stadium during this summer's FIFA World Cup. The name change is due to FIFA only allowing World Cup sponsor logos to be shown on the stadium. Several other U.S. stadiums that will host games this summer have already begun the process of changing their name for the tournament.



The home of the Dallas Cowboys will have a different name this summer when soccer's biggest event rolls into North Texas.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS, DECEMBER 20: A general overall aerial view of AT&T Stadium on December 20, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The stadium is the home of the Dallas Cowboys. (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images) Expand

New name for AT&T Stadium

What we know:

AT&T Stadium in Arlington will change its name to Dallas Stadium for the duration of this summer's FIFA World Cup.

The name change is due to FIFA only allowing World Cup sponsor logos to be shown on television.

The AT&T logos on the outside of the stadium will be covered by the time the first match in North Texas is played in North Texas between the Netherlands and Japan on June 14.

Stadiums prepare for World Cup

Dig deeper:

Several other stadiums across the United States that are set to host games have already begun preparations for the event.

Houston has already taken the NRG Stadium lettering off of its facade as it prepares to host several games this summer. The venue will be known as Houston Stadium for the World Cup.

That name change comes as the stadium will return to being called Reliant Stadium, which it was known as from 2002 to 2014.

Work crews in New Jersey began covering the MetLife Stadium branding this week.

The home of the NFL's New York Giants and New York Jets already has FIFA World Cup logos displayed on one side of the stadium.

What they're saying:

When reached for comment on the name change for AT&T Stadium, Dallas World Cup officials simply responded: "FIFA is working with all Host City stadiums in preparations for FIFA World Cup 2026."

FOX 4 World Cup coverage

Dig deeper:

North Texas will host nine games in this year's World Cup, and FOX 4 reporters have been covering each team in advance of their games at Dallas Stadium.

The Netherlands - Peyton Yager

Dallas Arboretum pays tribute to Dutch team with flower displays

Local Dutch restaurant prepares for influx of Netherlands fans

Fans of the Netherlands to bring orange double-decker bus to Texas

Japan - Steven Dial

Team Japan hopes to carry spring momentum into summer success

Japan’s national team known as ‘Samurai Blue’

England - Amelia Jones

London Calling Texas brings vintage soccer threads to the metroplex

Soccer fan sells his home in England to pay for World Cup trip to Dallas

Croatia - Alex Boyer

Croatia fever gets ready to descend upon North Texas