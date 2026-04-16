AT&T Stadium to rebrand for 2026 FIFA World Cup due to sponsorship rules
ARLINGTON, Texas - The home of the Dallas Cowboys will have a different name this summer when soccer's biggest event rolls into North Texas.
ARLINGTON, TEXAS, DECEMBER 20: A general overall aerial view of AT&T Stadium on December 20, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The stadium is the home of the Dallas Cowboys. (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images)
New name for AT&T Stadium
What we know:
AT&T Stadium in Arlington will change its name to Dallas Stadium for the duration of this summer's FIFA World Cup.
The name change is due to FIFA only allowing World Cup sponsor logos to be shown on television.
The AT&T logos on the outside of the stadium will be covered by the time the first match in North Texas is played in North Texas between the Netherlands and Japan on June 14.
Stadiums prepare for World Cup
Dig deeper:
Several other stadiums across the United States that are set to host games have already begun preparations for the event.
Houston has already taken the NRG Stadium lettering off of its facade as it prepares to host several games this summer. The venue will be known as Houston Stadium for the World Cup.
That name change comes as the stadium will return to being called Reliant Stadium, which it was known as from 2002 to 2014.
Work crews in New Jersey began covering the MetLife Stadium branding this week.
The home of the NFL's New York Giants and New York Jets already has FIFA World Cup logos displayed on one side of the stadium.
What they're saying:
When reached for comment on the name change for AT&T Stadium, Dallas World Cup officials simply responded: "FIFA is working with all Host City stadiums in preparations for FIFA World Cup 2026."
FOX 4 World Cup coverage
Dig deeper:
North Texas will host nine games in this year's World Cup, and FOX 4 reporters have been covering each team in advance of their games at Dallas Stadium.
The Netherlands - Peyton Yager
Dallas Arboretum pays tribute to Dutch team with flower displays
Local Dutch restaurant prepares for influx of Netherlands fans
Fans of the Netherlands to bring orange double-decker bus to Texas
Japan - Steven Dial
Team Japan hopes to carry spring momentum into summer success
Japan’s national team known as ‘Samurai Blue’
England - Amelia Jones
London Calling Texas brings vintage soccer threads to the metroplex
Soccer fan sells his home in England to pay for World Cup trip to Dallas
Croatia - Alex Boyer
Croatia fever gets ready to descend upon North Texas
The Source: Information in this story comes from Dallas World Cup officials and FOX 4 reporting.