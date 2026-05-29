Former Sanger ISD student killed, two teens hospitalized in crash

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The Brief Sanger ISD confirmed a former student in the district and two current students were sent to the hospital were killed in a car crash on Thursday evening. The students involved are members of cross country teams in the district, Sanger ISD confirmed in a statement. No cause for the accident has been released, and the condition of the students in the hospital is unknown.



A serious car crash left a former Sanger ISD student dead and two others hospitalized on Thursday night.

What we know:

Sanger ISD confirmed that a former student in the district passed away at the scene of the accident on Thursday, May 28.

Two other students were taken to the hospital for medical care.

The district said the three victims were members of the Sanger ISD cross country community.

Sanger ISD will offer counseling and support to assist students and staff members in the wake of the tragedy.

What we don't know:

We don't know what caused the accident or the condition of the students sent to the hospital.

What they're saying:

"This heartbreaking tragedy has impacted our entire school community, and our thoughts and prayers are with the students, their families, friends, classmates, and everyone affected," Sanger ISD said in an email.