Former Sanger ISD student killed, two teens hospitalized in crash
SANGER, Texas - A serious car crash left a former Sanger ISD student dead and two others hospitalized on Thursday night.
What we know:
Sanger ISD confirmed that a former student in the district passed away at the scene of the accident on Thursday, May 28.
Two other students were taken to the hospital for medical care.
The district said the three victims were members of the Sanger ISD cross country community.
Sanger ISD will offer counseling and support to assist students and staff members in the wake of the tragedy.
What we don't know:
We don't know what caused the accident or the condition of the students sent to the hospital.
What they're saying:
"This heartbreaking tragedy has impacted our entire school community, and our thoughts and prayers are with the students, their families, friends, classmates, and everyone affected," Sanger ISD said in an email.
The Source: Information in this story comes from Sanger ISD.