5 arrested following Arlington park stabbing

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The Brief Five men were arrested for aggravated assault after allegedly trying to jump two teenagers at an Arlington park. A victim used a pocketknife in self-defense, stabbing two suspects who later sought medical treatment at local hospitals. Police recovered firearms and ski masks from their vehicle. The two teenage victims are not facing any charges.



Arlington police arrested five people after a stabbing at Brantley Hinshaw Park late Wednesday night.

What we know:

It happened around 11 p.m. at the park in the 2100 block of Overbrook Drive.

Police believe two teenagers went to the park to meet up with a girl they had been talking to on an app. Instead, a group of males in ski masks showed up.

The teens told police that several of the suspects were armed, so they tried to run away. The other group chased them.

One of the teens had a pocketknife that he used to defend himself against two of the suspects, police said.

One of those suspects, 17-year-old Giovanni Holloway, later showed up at the hospital with stab wounds.

Officers questioned Holloway and the friends who took him to the hospital. They admitted to going to the park with the intention of fighting the victims. They said they used a female friend to lure the teens to the park.

Police also arrested 17-year-old Johnathan Antoine, 19-year-old Maverick Holloway, 17-year-old Jeremiah Martinez and 24-year-old Mister Walker.

Walker was arrested after he showed up at another hospital with stab wounds and an inconsistent story about what happened. Officers also found multiple firearms and ski masks in his vehicle, police said.

What's next:

All five suspects are now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The two teenage victims are not facing any charges.