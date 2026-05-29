Missing 8-year-old boy in Celina found dead in pond
CELINA, Texas - The body of a missing 8-year-old Celina boy with special needs was located on Friday afternoon.
What's new:
Celina police said 8-year-old MJ Ashmead was reported missing around 9:30 a.m. on Friday. He was last seen on Rostherne Drive in the Sutton Fields neighborhood.
Around noon, his body was located in a pond not far from his home.
Images from SKY 4 showed first responders searching the area and then congregating near the water. They later retrieved the body of a child.
What they're saying:
Officer John Thacker with the Celina Police Department called the child's death a tragedy.
"Let me be very clear. Police have no reason to believe that foul play is involved in this tragedy," he said. "Celina is a growing community, but we are a very close-knit community. A tragic loss like this cuts to the core of who we are as a community, as neighbors, and as first responders."
He offered condolences to the boy's grieving family.
The Source: The information in this story is from the Celina Police Department.