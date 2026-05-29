Missing 8-year-old boy in Celina found dead in pond

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The Brief 8-year-old MJ Ashmead was reported missing Friday morning from the Sutton Fields neighborhood in Celina. His body was located in a pond in that neighborhood near his home. Police are calling his death a tragedy and said no foul play is suspected.



The body of a missing 8-year-old Celina boy with special needs was located on Friday afternoon.

What's new:

Celina police said 8-year-old MJ Ashmead was reported missing around 9:30 a.m. on Friday. He was last seen on Rostherne Drive in the Sutton Fields neighborhood.

Around noon, his body was located in a pond not far from his home.

Images from SKY 4 showed first responders searching the area and then congregating near the water. They later retrieved the body of a child.

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What they're saying:

Officer John Thacker with the Celina Police Department called the child's death a tragedy.

"Let me be very clear. Police have no reason to believe that foul play is involved in this tragedy," he said. "Celina is a growing community, but we are a very close-knit community. A tragic loss like this cuts to the core of who we are as a community, as neighbors, and as first responders."

He offered condolences to the boy's grieving family.