Nearly 300 arrested and 89 children rescued in massive Texas law enforcement operation

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The Brief A two-month joint law enforcement operation in Texas resulted in the arrest of 276 suspects and the rescue of 89 children from online exploitation. Investigators targeted individuals involved in trafficking, sexual assault, and the possession or distribution of child sexual abuse material. Authorities state that cases remain active and additional charges may be filed as digital forensic examinations continue.



A two-month law enforcement operation targeting online child exploitation led to the arrest of 276 suspects and the rescue of 89 children across Texas, federal and local authorities announced Friday.

What is Operation Soteria Shield?

What we know:

The operation, known as Operation Soteria Shield, was conducted from March 2026 through April 2026 by the FBI Dallas Division’s North Texas Child Exploitation Task Force and the North Texas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The operation involved 91 law enforcement agencies and 197 personnel from across Texas, including investigators, digital forensic examiners, prosecutors, victim advocates and child advocacy organizations.

Texas child exploitation crackdown

Investigators targeted individuals suspected of possessing, distributing, producing or promoting child sexual abuse material, as well as those accused of online solicitation of minors, trafficking, sexual assault and other child exploitation offenses.

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Law enforcement officials respond

What they're saying:

Officials said investigators also worked to identify victims, locate children being exploited and connect affected families with support services. Authorities noted that cases generated through the operation remain active and that additional charges could be filed as forensic examinations and follow-up investigations continue.

"Together, we were able to make a significant impact in the ongoing battle against predators who exploit children in our communities," FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock said in a statement. "The FBI and our law enforcement partners will continue to prioritize the safety of the most vulnerable members of our communities."

Federal Bureau Of Investigation emblem is seen on the headquarters building in Washington D.C., United States, on October 20, 2022. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Dig deeper:

The operation was jointly managed by the FBI Dallas Division, the Dallas Police Department, the Plano Police Department, the Wylie Police Department and the Garland Police Department.

Dallas Police Chief Daniel C. Comeaux said the operation demonstrated the effectiveness of collaboration among local, state and federal agencies.

"These are not victimless crimes; they leave lasting trauma on children and families," Comeaux said. "The Dallas Police Department remains relentless in pursuing those who prey on our most vulnerable."

Fort Worth Police Executive Assistant Chief David Carabajal said his department was proud to participate in the operation, noting that part of the effort coincided with National Child Abuse Prevention Month in April.

Report online child abuse and exploitation

What you can do:

Law enforcement emphasized the importance of reporting suspected child exploitation, saying many cases begin with seemingly routine online interactions.

Anyone with information about child exploitation is urged to contact local law enforcement, call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.