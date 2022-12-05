Athena Strand honored by North Texas communities

Several communities are coming together to honor and remember the 7-year-old killed last week in Wise County.

FOX 4 did request a copy of the arrest affidavit, which would include additional details of the crime but found out it has been sealed.

Tanner Horner remains in jail on a $1.5 million bond.

The community, meanwhile, is coming together to remember Athena Strand.

At schools across North Texas Monday, students and teachers wore pink in honor of the 7-year-old.

Pink ribbons and Athena's name were also on display at the Paradise ISD Elementary School she attended for a short time. Pink was her favorite color.

"We all have kids. Strangers in and out of our kids’ lives all the time. You just never know," said parent Stephanie Wickham.

The Wise County sheriff says the contract FedEx driver confessed to the little girl's murder. He remains in jail charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping.

Horner was delivering a package to Athena's home last Wednesday afternoon around the time she vanished.

During the draining two-day search for the child, the FBI says digital evidence led to Horner.

The sheriff says he has no apparent connection to Athena's family. After his arrest, he told investigators where to find her body just southeast of Boyd.

"when stuff happens in Wise County, it just goes to show how tight knit and supportive we are of everybody even if we don't know then personally," said parent Ethan Holley.

The show of support will continue Monday night.

Wise County Judge J.D. Clark is organzing a vigil outside the county courthouse. He says he will lead the community in prayer.

"It's done so much to the community in just a short span of day," he said. "It's absolutely shocking, heinous and we're all stunned by it. We've never experienced anything like this."

Clark says he wants the light to wash out all of the darkness surrounding Athena's death.

"All of us who love children its stunned us," he said.

At First Baptist Cottondale, a memorial continues to grow outside the rural church. It’s a short distance from where Athena was living. It's the site of a massive community vigil planned for Tuesday evening.

"One guy is providing lot lights for the whole place. Another professional thing is going to make the whole thing pink with lights and provide our stage and sound," said Pastor Charles Pugh.

Pugh says countless volunteers have stepped up to help.

Among those scheduled to speak Tuesday is Athena's teacher.

"What we need to do to help her and the family is love the Lord, love each other more and turn to the Lord, not away from him," Pugh said.

Monday’s community vigil begins at 6:30 p.m. outside the Wise County Courthouse in Decatuer. Folks are asked to wear pink.