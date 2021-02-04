As more North Texas COVID-19 vaccination sites open, they are working to fix any issues that pop up

As more vaccination sites open, organizers are troubleshooting and streamlining the process.

The message has been for people to sign up on as many COVID-19 vaccination lists as possible, but depending on the city or county, that process can look very different.

The city of Frisco’s Stonebriar Mall vaccination site uses state criteria, but instead of doling out appointments based on one master list, the list resets each day.

Which means people have to get online the evening before and keep hitting refresh until they hit pay dirt.

Jordan Marshall said it took her hours online, but it was worth it.

"I am super happy to be getting the vaccine," she said. "You refresh, you sign up, you get an appointment the next day. You aren’t waiting for someone to contact you."

Advertisement

"Keep trying. It’s very similar to trying to get concert tickets," Robert Sulamin said.

For others, the process was flat out aggravation and nothing to show for it.

"Just some patience and grace for us. This is a very complex process," Frisco Fire Chief Mark Piland said.

Frisco city leaders acknowledge the site has been overwhelmed, but believe the issue is resolved.

And they added that once people are on location, the process is smooth and efficient.

RELATED: New vaccine clinic at Methodist Dallas running smoothly, mayor says

Over in Dallas, there is a new vaccination site at Methodist Health System, in partnership with the city of Dallas.

"We are getting better, I think, about delivering these vaccines faster and more efficiently," Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson.

Johnson said many people got shots Thursday within 20 minutes.

Methodist has 3,000 doses this week, but said it can easily handle more, and has applied to the state for hub status.

Johnson said he’s also seeing the process smooth out at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

Both Methodist and the convention center are operating off Dallas County’s registration list, taking a page from the Texas Motor Speedway playbook, by now giving patients a unique QR code to cut confusion on appointments.

At TMS, Denton County leaders report another smooth day, with less than an hour in and out for many people.

"Quicker than I thought it would be. I was in and out in five minutes or so," one person said.

This time, the county is making adjustments to ensure they meet their 10,000 shot-a-day goal after falling shy on Tuesday.

"We’ve had to backfill some cancelations and no shows, so we are continuing to roll out additional appointments to try to make our number for the week," said Matt Richardson, who is director of Denton County Public Health.