Arrests made in murder of Haltom City Uber Eats delivery driver

Haltom City police announced they have made multiple arrests in the murder of an Uber Eats delivery driver killed over the weekend.

In a brief statement released Wednesday afternoon, a police spokesperson only said "arrests have been made" late in the evening in the murder of 31-year-old Ryan Munsie Graham.

Police say they would release further details at 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

Graham had three children and was married. Coworkers who spoke to FOX 4 say she was delivering for Uber Eats as a side job to make some extra cash.

Graham was found dead Saturday in the breezeway of an apartment complex off of Northern Cross Boulevard. Police say she never completed the delivery.

It’s unclear how many arrests were made.

