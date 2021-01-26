Police: Woman killed outside Haltom City apartment was delivering food

article

The woman who was found dead at an apartment complex in the Fort Worth suburb of Haltom City has been identified as a food delivery driver.

Police said there were signs of trauma on 31-year-old Ryan Munsie’s body but did not give details on that.

Officers found her Saturday night after someone reported seeing her lying in the breezeway of an apartment complex in the 4200 block of Northern Cross Boulevard, near Highway 820.

Police confirmed Munsie was working for Uber Eats when she was killed.

Her friends on social media said she took the job to earn extra money because her hours at work had been cut due to the pandemic.

She leaves behind a husband and three children, they said.

"The Haltom City Police Department would like to remind everyone, especially delivery drivers, to be vigilant in your surroundings in your everyday activities and when in unfamiliar areas. Call the police department to report any suspicious individuals or suspicious activities," the Haltom City Police Department said.

Tarrant County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for tips that lead to an arrest and indictment in the case.

Anyone with information should call 817-469-8477 or visit www.469tips.com.

