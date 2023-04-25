Arrest made in wild West Dallas shootout that killed young mother

Dallas police have arrested one suspect involved in a wild shootout in West Dallas that killed a 21-year-old mother.

Johnny Sincere Garcia IV is facing a murder charge in connection to the shooting that killed Aureanna Hernandez and injured another person on Ingersoll Street.

Johnny Sincere Garcia IV (Source: Dallas Police)

Surveillance video of the April 11 incident was shared thousands of times online.

According to an arrest affidavit, Garcia and three other suspects approached Hernandez and another person who was known to Garcia.

The affidavit says that Garcia had previously threatened the person's family.

Garcia and one other suspect walked down the street firing automatic rifles, hitting Hernandez multiple times according to the affidavit.

The affidavit did not clarify who the identity of the other injured person.

Following the shooting, several bullet holes were spotted in vehicles and homes in the area.

Garcia is in the Dallas County Jail where he is being held on $1 million bond.