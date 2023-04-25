Expand / Collapse search

Arrest made in wild West Dallas shootout that killed young mother

By
Published 
West Dallas
FOX 4

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police continue investigating fatal West Dallas shootout caught on video

Home surveillance footage captured the pandemonium that broke out early Tuesday morning. Neighbors said they're rattled by what happened.

DALLAS - Dallas police have arrested one suspect involved in a wild shootout in West Dallas that killed a 21-year-old mother.

Johnny Sincere Garcia IV is facing a murder charge in connection to the shooting that killed Aureanna Hernandez and injured another person on Ingersoll Street.

Johnny Sincere Garcia IV (Source: Dallas Police)

Surveillance video of the April 11 incident was shared thousands of times online.

According to an arrest affidavit, Garcia and three other suspects approached Hernandez and another person who was known to Garcia.

The affidavit says that Garcia had previously threatened the person's family.

Garcia and one other suspect walked down the street firing automatic rifles, hitting Hernandez multiple times according to the affidavit.

Ring video shows West Dallas shootout that killed 1, injured 1

Dallas police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that killed a woman and injured a man in West Dallas early Tuesday morning.

The affidavit did not clarify who the identity of the other injured person.

Following the shooting, several bullet holes were spotted in vehicles and homes in the area.

Garcia is in the Dallas County Jail where he is being held on $1 million bond.