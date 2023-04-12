Police continue investigating fatal West Dallas shootout caught on video

Dallas police continue their investigation into a shootout in West Dallas that injured a man and killed a woman.

Home surveillance footage captured the pandemonium that broke out early Tuesday morning.

Neighbors said they're rattled by what happened.

A gray or silver sedan drove along Ingersoll Street in West Dallas just before 1 a.m. It appears three people got out and begin firing.

A frightening number of gunshots tore through the neighborhood. Less than 30 seconds later, the shooters got back into the car and fled the scene.

Dallas police responded and said 21-year-old Aureanna Hernandez died in the shooting. A man, who police did not identify, was wounded. But we don't know whether they were involved in the shooting or bystanders.

Hernandez was a mother, according to her family. They said they do not know what led to the shooting.

Related article

Dallas Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Omar Narvaez represents District 6 where the shooting happened.

"We believe this is an isolated situation," Narvaez said. "Total disgust and fear for the residents that live in my district."

Dallas police declined to interview with FOX 4 Wednesday, but Narvaez believes investigators are diligently working in an effort to make arrests.

"And I do know they are using every single resource that they can," he said.

There are shattered car windshields, tires, home windows, doors, and evidence markers are all over the neighborhood.

There are also bullet holes scattered throughout, so it's not clear right now how many of the people involved fired shots.

One neighbor told FOX 4 there was a different shooting in the same vicinity recently, but it’s unclear if there’s a connection to Tuesday’s terrifying shooting.