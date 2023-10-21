Arrest made in Dallas hit-and-run crash that hospitalized couple

Police have arrested and charged a man who they believe T-boned a car and then left the scene while the couple inside was unconscious.

Dallas police arrested 41-year-old Gilberto Salas Guerra with 2 counts of failure to stop and render aid.

Failure to stop and render aid when there is bodily injury involved could be punished by up to 5 years in prison plus a fine of up to $5,000

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dallas police search for driver who T-boned couple's car, left truck behind

The crash happened on Kiest Boulevard and South Marsalis Avenue on Friday, Oct. 13.

A 2012 Ford F-150 struck Alan Tieda and Sandra Sanchez's car as they went through the intersection.

Both Tieda and Sanchez were knocked unconscious.

The F-150 with paper plates was left at the scene.

Family members say the married couple have head injuries and broken bones.

The couple has two boys who were not with them during the crash, an 8-year-old and a 2-year-old.