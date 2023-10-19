Dallas police search for driver who critically injured 2 people

Dallas police are asking for help finding a hit-and-run driver that caused a crash last week.

The accident happened on Kiest Boulevard and South Marsalis Avenue just before 8 p.m. on Oct. 13.

Someone driving a 2012 Ford F-150 crashed into another car and then left the scene.

The truck had a paper license plate with the number 5192J47.

The crash left two people in the other car in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the truck or the person driving it is asked to call the Dallas Police Department.