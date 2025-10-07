Arrest affidavit reveals details about teen shot by boyfriend outside of Dallas restaurant

article

An arrest affidavit has revealed more information about the shooting of a 17-year-old girl outside a restaurant in the Oak Lawn area of Dallas that happened Sunday, Oct. 5, around 12:30 p.m.

Oak Lawn Shooting

The Latest:

According to court documents, 18-year-old Roy Mendoza has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault and is being held in the Dallas County Jail on a $500,000 bond. He will turn 19 on Oct. 15.

He was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force on Oct. 6.

The victim, a 17-year-old female, was last reported in critical condition at a local hospital.

Affidavit Reveals Information

What we know:

According to Dallas Police, dispatchers directed officers to a report of a shooting at Black Top restaurant in the 2400 block of Victory Park Lane in Dallas. There were Dallas County deputies in the area and heard the gunshots. They were flagged down by citizens saying someone had been shot. The deputies arrived and saw the 17-year-old girl had been shot several times. The deputies began to render aid, and they also secured a firearm that was located next to the girl.

When officers arrived, the victim was unresponsive and in the back of an ambulance, being treated for her gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital.

Several witnesses identified the suspect as Roy Mendoza. They stated he was in a red Nissan sedan, and after the shooting, he drove eastbound on Nowitzki Way.

At least one witness began recording after gunshots were fired. That video was sent to the police department as evidence.

A witness told police the victim was probably being dropped off at work at the time of the shooting.

When the witness heard the gunshots, he looked out onto the street and saw a Hispanic male standing over a person on the ground. The witness then noticed the victim on the ground. He told police she was bleeding and pleading for help.

Another witness told police he heard about three gunshots and called 911. He was not sure of what the suspect looked like, but said a male was standing over the victim and appeared to be saying something to her.

A third witness said when he heard the gunshots, he saw a Hispanic male with a gun, chasing the victim. He said he saw the suspect stand over the victim and yell at her while she was shot on the ground.

The victim was briefly able to speak while at the hospital and told police she had been in a relationship with Mendoza for about a year and that he shot her.

The victim's family members told police that they saw Mendoza in a red Nissan Altima waiting outside their home to take the victim to work, which he typically did on Sundays.

Investigators say the victim had multiple gunshot wounds.

An employee at the restaurant says the victim was a hostess at the restaurant.

What we don't know:

A motive for the shooting has not been revealed.

What they're saying:

Reach Hospitality Group, who manages the Black Tap Dallas location, released a statement about the shooting.

[Sunday] afternoon, one of our employees was injured in a shooting on the street near our establishment. We are devastated by what happened and deeply concerned for her and her family.

Our team responded immediately, calling 911 and staying with her until emergency services arrived, and she was quickly transported to the hospital for care.

This shooting did not occur at Black Tap; it took place nearby on the Nowitsky side of the building.

Counseling and support are being offered to our staff during this difficult time.