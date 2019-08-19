Armed suspect fatally shot by DPS troopers in Dallas

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed that two state troopers fatally shot a suspect in Dallas Saturday night.

This happened at about 11 p.m., in South Dallas, near Jamaica Street and Lagow Street.

It was an emotional scene Saturday night, as people who said they were related to the suspect showed up and wanted more information from investigators.

Texas Rangers were at the scene throughout the night investigating the incident. The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office is also investigating.

A crowd of people gathered along crime scene tape after troopers said they shot a man who pulled a gun on them.

The investigation found that two troopers tried to pull over a silver car near Elsie Faye Heggins St. The driver continued into neighborhoods near Fair Park, and about five minutes later, he pulled into the driveway of a home in the 4200 block of Jamaica St.

"I seen state troopers come around the corner on Jamaica Street. They come around the corner, they got their lights on, they're chasing a dark car," said Brandon Brown, who witnessed this incident.

The driver reportedly pulled out a handgun as the troopers approached his car, and the troopers then opened fire.

"The suspect pulled a handgun on the troopers. The troopers fired their service weapons, striking the suspect," DPS spokesman Lonny Haschel said.

Troopers immediately gave the suspect first aid, and he was then taken to Baylor Dallas Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

"They shot five or six times," Brown said.

DPS reports there was no one else inside the suspect’s vehicle, and the troopers involved were not injured. The troopers involved are on administrative leave.

DPS has not clarified whether both troopers fired, how many times they fired, or whether the suspect was in the vehicle when he pulled the gun.

Authorities were able to recover the suspect’s gun, but did not say if he fired any shots.

No further details have been released at this time.

The shooting comes after controversy about troopers patrolling in South Dallas.

In June, the governor announced that DPS would deploy troopers and special agents to Dallas to help police combat a surge in violent crime.

Since then, Dallas police said troopers have made more than 400 arrests, served more than 250 warrants, and have helped reduce violent crime.

But the district attorney and Councilman Adam Bazaldua have spoken out against troopers in South Dallas, concerned that they're unfairly targeting people in the area.

Sunday, in a statement to FOX4, Bazaldua said that since those concerns were expressed, DPS has "changed strategy" and has gone "above and beyond" to make changes.

Bazaldua went on to say that, “right now, we don't need to jump to conclusions" regarding the shooting, adding that people should “let the investigation play out fully."