Arlington triple murder suspect arrested in Mississippi, US Marshals say

A man accused of killing three people at an Arlington apartment has been arrested in Mississippi, according to the US Marshals.

29-year-old Larry Reed was arrested on Tuesday morning by the US Marshals in Greenville, Mississippi.

Police believe the 29-year-old is responsible for the deadly shooting of three people at an Arlington apartment complex on January 25.

A 31-year-old man and 29-year-olds Shannen Jones and Monique Smith were killed at the Chatham Green Village Apartments.

Two children were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, but were unharmed, according to investigators.

Police told FOX 4 that evidence found at the scene made them believe the shooting was drug-related.

Investigators say Reed was familiar with at least one of the victims.

Reed lived in Arlington, but has ties to Mississippi.

The arrest comes just days after the U.S. Marshals Service asked for the public's help finding Reed.