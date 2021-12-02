Arlington students collect gifts for children in CPS custody

article

An Arlington elementary school is helping make the holidays a little brighter for children facing difficult circumstances.

The students at Merryhill School delivered around 200 bags of gifts to Fort Worth Child Protective Services Wednesday.

The delivery of toys, clothes and personal items is part of the CPS Angel Tree program.

The school’s principal hopes it will teach students to appreciate what they have and be compassionate toward others.

"I think this is an opportunity for our students to be active in the community and learn how to be leaders in society and good members of society," said Principal Michelle Bechtel.

The school also held a donation drive for Safe Haven of Tarrant County.

For that drive, the kids collected more than 3,600 essential items for children and families at the shelter.

