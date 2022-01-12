Arlington street racing crash leaves one dead

article

Arlington police are investigating a deadly street racing crash that killed one person.

Police say witnesses saw Priscilla Rodriguez, 45, racing another car in her Porsche on West Green Oaks Boulevard about 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials believe she was going nearly 80 MPH in a 45 MPH speed limit zone. She T-boned another car, killing the 30-year-old driver and badly injuring his 20-year-old passenger.

Witnesses say the other car involved in the race may be a dark BMW SUV.

Rodriguez is charged with two counts of racing on a highway causing serious bodily injury or death.

