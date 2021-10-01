Arlington police searching for killer of transgender woman

article

Police are trying to find the person who shot and killed a person whose body was found slumped in a car Thursday night.

The car was parked at an apartment complex on Stonetrail Road, which is near Green Oaks Boulevard and Collins Street.

Residents reported seeing the woman unconscious just after 9:30 p.m. and responding officers discovered she had been fatally shot.

The victim has since been identified as 21-year-old Kier Solomon. Family and friends told police she identified as a transgender female.

"The investigators have spoken to the victim's family and obviously they've indicated how much Kier Solomon was loved. And we have assured them that the Arlington Police Department will do everything we can to investigate this situation and bring it to a successful conclusion by finding who did this," said Sgt. Chris Moore, Arlington PD.

Police are still trying to determine who shot Solomon and why. They do not believe she lived at the complex.

Detectives are looking for witnesses and security video.

Anyone with information is asked to call 817-459-6466. Anonymous tips are also welcome through Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.

