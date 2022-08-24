Arlington police officer goes on trial for killing woman while trying to shoot dog

A Tarrant County jury heard details about how a former Arlington police officer shot and killed a woman three years ago.

Officer Ravinder Singh was responding to a woman who passed out in a grassy area near Collins Street and Lamar Boulevard in Arlington. His body camera recorded the shooting.

As Officer Singh approached, he repeatedly called to the woman. That’s when her dog started running toward him.

He opened fire. The three shots missed the dog, but one bullet struck Margarita Brooks in the chest. She died from her injuries.

Margarita Brooks

A paramedic who was behind Officer Singh that day told jurors the officer immediately tried to stop the woman’s bleeding.

"I was doing rapid head to toe assessment of the patient trying to determine where her injuries were and what interventions were required. I was also, you saw, calling for additional resources. I was getting the rest of my team down there. I believe I advised dispatch what happened," Ashley Brandt said.

Officer Ravinder Singh

The paramedic also told jurors that Singh appeared to be in shock about what happened and that he looked horrified.

Singh resigned shortly after the shooting. He is charged with criminally negligent homicide and faces up to two years behind bars if convicted.