Family of woman killed by Arlington officer in 2019 files lawsuit

The family of a woman killed by an Arlington police officer is suing the city and the officer who shot her.

Troy Brooks is reportedly seeking $1 million in damages following the death of his daughter, Margarita Brooks.

Officer Ravinder Singh was checking on Brooks in 2019 after someone reported she was passed out in a grassy area.

Singh fired at Brooks’ dog, which was running toward him. He accidently shot her in the chest.

Singh later resigned.

He was indicted last year for criminally negligent homicide.

