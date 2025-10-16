Arlington police make arrest in 2021 murder of transgender woman

article

The Brief Arlington Police have made an arrest in the 2021 murder of Kier Solomon, a transgender woman shot at a North Arlington apartment complex. The suspect, 25-year-old Arthur Morris Jr., was identified after detectives linked his phone to the crime scene following a four-year investigation. Morris was already serving a 7-year sentence for unrelated Aggravated Robbery and will face a new murder charge upon his return to Tarrant County.



The Arlington Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the murder of Kier Solomon, a transgender woman who was shot and killed at a North Arlington apartment complex in 2021.

After a four-year investigation, APD detectives obtained a warrant for the arrest of 25-year-old Arthur Morris Jr. for one count of murder. At the time of the warrant, Morris was already in the custody of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He is currently serving a 7-year prison sentence for an unrelated aggravated robbery conviction.

Kier Solomon

North Arlington Murder

The backstory:

On September 30, 2021, at around 9:30 p.m., officers were called to an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Stonetrail Road after a resident reported seeing someone slumped over in a parked but running vehicle. The officers found the person inside the car, later identified as 21-year-old Kier Solomon, had been shot. Solomon was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Detectives recovered Solomon’s phone from the car, which showed she had been messaging with an unidentified individual via an app about meeting them at the location. They determined the number used to communicate with Solomon was a temporary number that had been generated by the app. Detectives did not say which app was being used.

Detectives later learned about another incident that happened two weeks prior, where someone messaged a different victim on the same app and asked them to meet at the same location.

During that encounter, the suspect took items from that victim, displayed a gun, and fired a shot at that victim’s car. Additional investigation pointed to Morris as the suspect in this incident. Given the similarities in the two cases, he became a person of interest in Solomon’s murder.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Arlington police searching for killer of transgender woman

A Break in the Case

What we know:

In September 2025, detectives received the break in the case. Numerous search warrants related to the app account revealed an email address and, ultimately, a cell phone number that detectives were able to directly connect to Morris. Records for that cell phone number placed Morris at the crime scene before, during, and after the murder.

The Tarrant County District Attorney's Office and detectives then moved forward with the murder charge against Morris. They also charged him with aggravated robbery for the earlier incident.

What they're saying:

"This investigation truly highlights the persistence and dedication of our detectives," said Chief of Police Al Jones. "Sometimes we get that big break in a case right away and other times we don’t. What never changes, though, is our commitment to delivering justice for victims of crime and exhausting every possible lead to achieve that goal. I’m extremely proud of the outstanding investigative work that was done to solve this case."

What's next:

Morris is currently being held at a TDCJ facility in Childress, TX. He will be returned to Tarrant County for his arraignment.