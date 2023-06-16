DeSoto man found guilty on child sex trafficking charges

A 42-year-old DeSoto man was found guilty on 15 counts related to sex trafficking of children.

Anjum Zafar Mian was convicted of two counts of sex trafficking through force, fraud and coercion; two counts of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking through force, fraud and coercion; four counts of sex trafficking of a minor; three counts of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor; two counts of sexual exploitation of a child; one count of transporting a minor across state lines for prostitution; and one count of interstate transportation for prostitution.

According to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton, Mian drugged young girls and then forced them into commercial sex, as well as claiming he would hurt girls’ families if they didn’t take part in paid sex.

Mian faces up to life in federal prison. He is set to be sentenced on Friday, Oct. 13