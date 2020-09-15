Arlington narrows search for new police chief to ten candidates

The city of Arlington has narrowed down its search for a new police chief to 10 candidates.

Four of the contenders are from inside the department and one person operates a private law enforcement company.

Arlington launched its nationwide search in June, attracting 74 applicants.

In addition to the local candidates, moving to the next phase are law enforcement professionals from Fort Worth, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Buffalo.

City leaders hope to make a final selection by the end of October or early November.

• Alexander Jones, Police Colonel – Baltimore County Police Department

• Charles Ramirez, Assistant Chief - Support Bureau – Fort Worth Police Department

• Derrick Wood, Inspector - Southwest Division – Philadelphia Police Department

• Jaime Ayala, Assistant Police Chief - Support Operations Bureau – Arlington Police Department

• Jason Lando, Commander – Investigations Branch/Narcotics & Vice – Pittsburgh Bureau of Police

• Joseph Gramaglia, Deputy Police Commissioner – Operations/Homeland Security – Buffalo Police Department

• Kevin Kolbye, Assistant Police Chief – Arlington Police Department

• Osbaldo Flores, Deputy Chief – Field Operations – Arlington Police Department

• Perry Tarrant, Chief Operating Officer/Partner – Tri-9 Solutions, LLC

• Tarrick McGuire, Deputy Police Chief – Arlington Police Department