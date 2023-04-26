Arlington mural of Rougned Odor's famous punch will be allowed to stay, despite city code controversy

article

The City of Arlington says it will allow a mural to stay up on taco shop's wall, after originally asking the restaurant to take it down.

The mural on Gilberto's Taco Shop depicts former Texas Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor punching Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jose Bautista in the jaw in 2016.

Arlington sent a letter to the restaurant's owner saying the mural is not allowed under the Unified Development Code.

The code says that painted wall murals are only allowed in Downtown Arlington and the Entertainment District. Gilberto's is located on W. Park Row Drive, which is just outside the downtown area.

The city appears to have had a change of heart.

In a statement to FOX 4 a spokesperson for Arlington said, "The City has no immediate plans to take action regarding the mural at Gilberto’s Taco Shop and will seek feedback from the Arlington City Council on whether it would like to make changes to the mural policy."