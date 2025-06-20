Arlington police uncover motive in double homicide involving 5 suspects

article

The Brief Five suspects have been charged with capital murder in connection to a double homicide in Arlington. The shooting is believed to have stemmed from a dispute over money. Police are still testing recovered firearms to determine if they were used in the homicide or other crimes.



Arlington police have uncovered the motive in a November shooting that left two teens dead and resulted in five capital murder charges this week.

In addition to the motive, police have released the identity of the previously unnamed 19-year-old victim in the crime.

Slaughter Street Shooting Motive

The Latest:

Arlington police say this case was complex. They had multiple witnesses at this party, but many witnesses didn't tell the truth to investigators, or didn't come forward at all.

But through search warrants, interviews and cell phone records, police were able to learn this was a dispute over money.

Sgt. Alex Rosado of the Arlington Police Department says they are unsure of the amount the victim owed, but it's been found that one of the five suspects was related to 19-year-old Dayton Allen, a recently identified victim in the shooting. They believe she helped plan the crime.

Alexis Tyler, 18, who Allen was dating at the time, was also fatally shot while they celebrated Allen's birthday at the Arlington Airbnb. Police say she was pregnant when the pair were murdered.

Alexis Tyler

Five Capital Murder Charges

Five suspects are now in custody, connected to a November double homicide off Slaughter Street in Arlington. Arlington police believe the murder was planned.

All five suspects were charged with capital murder this week.

Arlington police tell FOX 4 that the lack of witness cooperation delayed their investigation. Homicide detectives also had to wait for warrants to be fulfilled on cell phone records.

Police learned the group met up in Dallas, then traveled to Arlington that night. Then, multiple people opened fire at the Airbnb and took off.

Police say one of the suspects, 26-year-old Diamond Curttie, is related to Allen. Curttie was arrested by Dallas police on Thursday.

With the help of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force, 18-year-old Chrisaveon Whitted, 19-year-old Eddie Walker Jr., and 21-year-old Demarian Owens were arrested Wednesday.

The fifth suspect, 20-year-old Shannon Steele, had already been jailed in connection to another prominent crime.

What they're saying:

Police believe that Dayton's relative, Curttie, was involved in setting up the crime.

"She played a part in the planning stages of this. You know, we are making five arrests. Five individuals who played a role in this. And she was a key element in that plan," Rosado said.

"We were desperate to solve this case in a timely manner. We are proud of the tenacity of the detectives. They never gave up," Rosado said.

Trackdown Suspect Charged

Dig deeper:

Steele was arrested in December for a deadly shootout in 2022 outside a Dallas sports bar; a case featured on FOX 4’s Trackdown segment.

Related article

Steele had been arrested in connection with the murder of Vernon Rivers, a bystander outside of CJ's Billiards and Sports Bar on June 4, 2022. Rivers was shot in the head by a stray bullet while Steele and other suspects allegedly traded fire outside the bar. Police say Steele fired the fatal shot.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by FOX 4, police received multiple tips identifying the men involved after the Trackdown segment aired.

What's next:

Arlington police say multiple guns were recovered when the arrests were made and search warrants were executed.

It's still unclear if these are the firearms used in this double homicide.

They are still being tested to see if they are linked to this crime or other crimes in North Texas.