Arlington Lamar High School students return to class days after deadly shooting

Students returned to class at Arlington Lamar High School Wednesday, just two days after a shooting outside the school killed a 16-year-old student.

Ja'Shawn James Poirier was shot and killed Monday morning before class.

A female 16-year-old student was hit in the cheek.

Additional security and law enforcement are on campus Wednesday, along with counselors and other added personnel. Police canines were also at the scene.

On Tuesday, the 15-year-old suspected shooter, also an Arlington Lamar student, appeared in court. Because he is a juvenile, the suspect's name and will not be made public.

Judge Anthony Kim ruled that the suspect will stay in detention. He faces a capital murder charge.

Several local school districts are showing support for Arlington Lamar and their students by wearing the school's colors, navy blue and gold.