Hearing set to determine if teen accused in deadly Arlington Lamar HS shooting will be tried as adult

A hearing is set for Friday to determine if a teenager will be tried as an adult in the shooting death of an Arlington Lamar High School student.

In March, 16-year-old Jashawn Poirier was killed in the parking lot just before school opened. Another student survived being hit by shrapnel.

Lamar High School in Arlington

The 15-year-old suspect is charged with capital murder. He has been in juvenile detention since the deadly shooting.

Prosecutors are pushing for him to be certified as an adult, so he can face adult consequences for his actions.

The teen’s attorney said he faces up to life in prison with the possibility of parole if tried as an adult. The maximum sentence is 40 years if he stays in juvenile court.

The motive for the shooting has not been released.