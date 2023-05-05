Teen accused of deadly Arlington Lamar High School shooting could be tried as adult

The 15-year-old charged with killing a fellow student at Arlington Lamar High School will learn next month if he'll be tried as an adult.

He is charged with capital murder, and Tarrant County prosecutors have petitioned the teen to be certified as an adult.

Police said he shot and killed 16-year Jashawn Poirier before school started on March 20.

The motive for the shooting has not been released.

The accused teen faces at least 40 years in the juvenile system, but that’s not if he is tried as an adult.

"They have filed a motion asking me to give up my jurisdiction in this case and what a lot of people know is they certify you as an adult," Judge Alex Kim said at a hearing Friday.

The Tarrant County district attorney wants the teen to stand trial as an adult for the murder of Poirier with a shotgun outside Arlington Lamar High School on the first day back from spring break.

A teen girl sitting on a bench was struck in the face by shrapnel, requiring plastic surgery.

Accused of capital murder, the teen could still be sentenced to decades in confinement as a juvenile, but the state wants this case in the adult system.

"He faces either trial as an adult with the maximum sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole, or if he stays in juvenile court, he faces a sentence of 40 years in prison," Lisa Herrick, the attorney for the accused teen, explained.

That certification hearing is set for June 16.

"And the mother is still in Louisiana? Has she made it here at all?" Judge Kim asked.

The boy's mother has not come to Texas since he's been in juvenile detention.

His father, who was at his first detention hearing, is in federal custody charged as a felon in possession of firearms.

"His behavior level dropped a couple of days ago and then it went back up. What happened?" Judge Kim asked.

Juvenile probation officer Bob Lewis told the court the boy had a minor infraction, refusing to groom as instructed.

"You have to understand, I'm looking, I'm watching everything given the nature of this case and how serious it is. Even the minor things, though it’s only minor, kind of get magnified in your situation. You definitely have my attention," Judge Kim said.

And the attention of the Tarrant County district attorney, who wants him to face adult consequences for his actions.