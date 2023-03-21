Arlington Lamar HS shooting: Local students to wear navy, gold to show support Wednesday

Local schools are asking students to wear navy blue and gold on Wednesday to show their support for the students at Arlington Lamar High School.

One student was killed and another was injured during a shooting outside of Arlington Lamar before school started on Monday.

Mansfield ISD is asking its students to wear navy and gold, the school colors of Lamar High, on Wednesday.

Many Arlington ISD schools and groups have also said they are planning to wear navy and gold.

The hashtag #LoveForLamar is being used in support of the trend.

Students will return to the Arlington Lamar for the first time since the shooting on Wednesday morning.