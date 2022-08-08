Arlington ISD 'security tracker' will help answer questions for parents during emergencies

Arlington ISD is launching a new way to keep parents informed during emergencies.

The district has made a new "security tracker" available online.

The website gives parents and community members a go-to location with information in the event of an emergency.

Arlington ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos says

"It’s a seamless approach where our families, our students, our community can receive the latest information whenever there’s a lockdown or any emergency. It’s seamless. They can get it via text, on our website and it is a security tracker," said Cavazos.

The district reevaluated its safety protocols following the school shooting in Uvalde which killed 19 students and 2 teachers.

The superintendent said security may be something getting a lot of attention this year, but the district has had a plan in place and law enforcement partnerships for many, many years.

Arlington ISD is hopeful the site will help answer questions during chaotic times.

"We would get questions from other campuses or community or teachers at other schools about what happened at that one campus, if it went on lockdown," Cavazos said. "This allows us to put that information transparently out to everyone and the tracker allows it to happen in real time end."

Students in Arlington ISD will return to the classroom August 15.