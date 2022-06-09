Gov. Abbott calls on TEA to create Chief of School Safety and Security

Texas Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Education Agency to create a new position: Chief of School Safety and Security.

The change comes as Uvalde’s superintendent refused to answer many questions at a news conference Thursday, including if its embattled police chief remains on the job.

The new position Gov. Abbott wants created will serve as an expert on safety measures for school districts, and while reporting to TEA, the governor wants the chief to have a direct line to his office.

This as a state committee is now working to investigate what happened before, during, and after the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.

"The people of Uvalde and entire state of Texas deserve the facts and answers about what happened," Rep. Dustin Burrows said.

The chair of the newly formed Texas House committee charged with investigating the Uvalde school shooting said the goal is to conduct a non-partisan investigation into how the gunman was able to get inside Robb Elementary and kill 19 children and two teachers.

Much of the committee's work will be done in executive session, away from media access, so we don't know the details of Thursday’s briefing from DPS.

The committee is under pressure to quickly report back to the full Texas House, where lawmakers can propose solutions.

"We have a duty to do what we can because our children's lives are on the line," Rep. Joe Moody said.

While lawmakers were beginning their task, the superintendent of Uvalde schools provided a brief update on plans for summer sessions and next fall.

But he refused to answer many reporter questions, like whether embattled police chief Pete Arredondo is still on the job.

[REPORTER: "I know you can't comment on personnel matters, but can you confirm if Mr. Arredondo is still a district employee?"]

"That's a personnel question, I can't answer that," Dr. Hal Harrell answered.

The superintendent met other questions with silence, like why did a Facebook post go out at 11:43 a.m. saying the school was on lockdown and students were safe when shots were being fired inside the school for 10 minutes before the post was made.

[REPORTER: "Where was the information gathered from when students were listed to be safe? Just curious where that information came from?"]

But the superintendent didn’t answer.

Even a question about how the locks work at the school went unanswered.

It all led one reporter to ask a pointed question.

[REPORTER: "I know you say this is your community, we have to be respectful, but this is our community my audience, we've been talking to the grieving family members. they need answers and feel the authorities have not been straightforward, so when are they going to get answers?"]

"We are still working with the investigative agencies, some in my office this morning, yesterday. This investigation is ongoing," the superintendent said.

