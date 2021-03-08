Arlington ISD hosts single-day clinic to vaccinate employees

article

Many teachers and staff in the Arlington Independent School District are getting their COVID-19 vaccine Monday.

The Arlington Fire Department is helping to distribute Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose shots to the educators throughout the day at ESports Stadium, near Globe Life Park.

Arlington ISD said about 20% of its 10,000 employees have already received a vaccine. Monday’s one-day effort will bring that total to about 50%.

Everyone who registered to get the vaccine at the clinic should be able to get it, the district said.

Monday is a pre-scheduled teacher development day and no students will be in the classrooms. They are learning remotely from pre-recorded material.

"It provides that opportunity to number one, receive your vaccination in an efficient way and a one-day event exclusively for Arlington ISD. But more important than that, it’s a big piece of that puzzle. We know that there are mitigating efforts that we’ve been doing now for well over a year now. It seems that mitigate the spread - which is wear a mask wash your hands and keep social distance, this is another big piece of that puzzle," said Superintendent Marcelo Cavazos.

On Wednesday Gov. Greg Abbott’s order takes effect, lifting the state’s mask requirement and the limits on occupancy.

But Arlington ISD said all of its safety protocols will remain in effect including masks, social distancing and temperature checks on campuses.

The district will also continue offering remote learning to students whose families choose that option.