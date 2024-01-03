Arlington hit-and-run suspect facing new charges after injured pedestrian dies

Arlington police are filing a more serious charge against a driver they say caused a deadly accident after a pedestrian that was at first injured has now died.

Police say 25-year-old Paula Cely-Bernal hit another car last month that then a pedestrian and that she took off.

Police say they were notified of the victim’s death on Tuesday and are preparing to upgrade the charges.

FOX 4 spoke to the victim’s girlfriend, who witnessed the crash and was barely able to get out of the way herself.

Surveillance video captured the terrifying screams of Jocelaine Jean. She remembers hoping someone would come help her boyfriend, 44-year-old Tajudeen "TJ" Salami, who was wedged under a vehicle unconscious.

"I was there. I was pushed by the car, and I fell down," she recalled.

The couple was walking from their Arlington apartment to a Family Dollar less than two blocks away on the night of Dec. 18. A quick trip to grab popcorn for movie night turned into Jean’s final moments with her boyfriend.

"You killed a person. You killed somebody," she said.

Salami suffered brain damage and was kept alive by a ventilator for two weeks. On Jan. 1, Salami died.

Wednesday afternoon, Arlington police announced suspect Paula Cely-Bernal will now face an upgraded charge of accident involving death. The 25-year-old was originally charged with accident involving serious bodily injury.

Investigators say just after 9 p.m. on Dec. 18, Cely-Bernal’s Mazda hit a Honda Civic at the intersection of East Park Row Drive and Susan Drive.

The impact caused the Civic to leave the roadway and hit Salami on the sidewalk. The driver of the Civic stayed on scene to call 911 and will not face any criminal charges.

Police say Cely-Bernal was at fault and took off in her Mazda. Witnesses remembered her license plate and pointed police to where the Mazda was parked.

Tajudeen "TJ" Salami (Family Photo)

It turns out Cely-Bernal lives in the apartment complex where the crash took place.

Wednesday, tape and a buckled brick fence are still left behind. It’s a sight Jean passes by every day.

"I am going to miss him a lot," Jean said. "The bed is empty. Everything is empty. I took everything out, and now I sleep on the couch. He is no longer here."

Cely-Bernal bonded out of jail back when she was arrested in December. She has been appointed an attorney, who said they have no comment.