Arlington hit-and-run driver wanted for injuring 5-year-old boy

Arlington police are looking for the hit-and-run driver who injured a 5-year-old boy.

The child was riding his scooter near his south Arlington home last week when he was struck by a pickup truck that never stopped.

Police released a photo of the truck. It’s a red, newer model Dodge or Toyota truck with dark rims and tinted windows. It has a dent on the driver’s side.

The driver was described as a Hispanic male in his mid-30s who has short black hair and a goatee.

Witnesses said he was wearing a white t-shirt and blue shorts at the time.

Anyone who recognizes the truck or has info should call the Arlington Police Department at 817-456-5786.

