Arlington hires Baltimore County’s Col. Al Jones as new police chief

A longtime police officer from Maryland is coming to Arlington to be the new police chief.

Col. Al Jones is a 25 year veteran of the Baltimore County Police Department and will begin his new job in January. He beat out more than 70 others for the position.

Arlington's city manager says he selected jones because of his experience with community-based policing and his ability to lead.

Jones started his law enforcement career as an officer and rose through the ranks. He's in a leadership role now, serving as the chief of the Community Relations Bureau.

About 830,000 people live in Baltimore County, which encompasses the city of Baltimore. Arlington has nearly 400,000 residents.

Jones says he's looking forward to building relationships between officers and the neighborhoods they serve. He says he'll take a data-driven approach to solving problems.

Advertisement

Jones replaces Chief Will Johnson who retired from the Arlington Police Department over the summer.

Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye will continue to serve as interim police chief until Jones takes over January 11.

RELATED:

Arlington narrows search for new police chief to ten candidates

Arlington police chief set to retire after 23 years