More than $650,000 worth of counterfeit Gucci, Chanel items found in Arlington bust

Arlington police say they found more than 100,000 counterfeit items worth more than $650,000 during a bust earlier this month.

APD says they were notified earlier this summer about an online business believed to be illegally manufacturing and selling items with copyrighted logos.

Undercover officers made several purchases from the business, Creo Piece, which sells embroidered patches and heat transfer merchandise.

Counterfeiting experts confirmed that the merchandise was not licensed.

A search of the company's warehouse on Prairie Street found 75 boxes of merchandise, an embroidery machine and a heat transfer printing machine.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Courtesy: Arlington Police)

Arlington Police say there were 101,118 counterfeit items that were for sale for a combined $653,222 on Creo Piece's website.

Photos from the bust show several Chanel and Gucci logos waiting to be put on items.

The owner of Creo Piece, 35-year-old Oumar Dia, was arrested and charged with trademark counterfeiting.

Oumar Dia (Courtesy: Dallas County Jail)

He was released from the Dallas County Jail this weekend on bond.