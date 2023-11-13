Arlington apartment shooting leaves 1 dead

article

A man is dead and police are still looking for his killer after a weekend shooting in Arlington.

Police said they got a call about the shooting at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of W. Arkansas Lane around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found 26-year-old Jared Jackson’s body in front of one of the apartments. He died at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Arlington detectives believe the shooting was related to high-risk activity.

Featured article

They are still following up on leads and searching for Jackson’s killer. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Arlington Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.