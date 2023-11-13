Expand / Collapse search

Arlington apartment shooting leaves 1 dead

By
Published 
Arlington
FOX 4
police lights article

(FOX 9)

ARLINGTON, Texas - A man is dead and police are still looking for his killer after a weekend shooting in Arlington.

Police said they got a call about the shooting at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of W. Arkansas Lane around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found 26-year-old Jared Jackson’s body in front of one of the apartments. He died at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Arlington detectives believe the shooting was related to high-risk activity.

Featured

2 killed by suspected drunken driver in Dallas
article

2 killed by suspected drunken driver in Dallas

Dallas police said 23-year-old Joel Rosales-Perez’s vehicle went off the road, hit another car, and then hit two people who were standing near that car.

They are still following up on leads and searching for Jackson’s killer. No arrests have been made.

 Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Arlington Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.