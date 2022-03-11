Arctic air arrives in North Texas; wintry mix possible for some areas

A cold front has arrived in North Texas that has brought temperatures down into the 30s, and that could also bring a wintry mix to parts of the area.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most North Texas counties through 6 p.m. Friday.

This round of potential winter weather isn't expected to be anything like the last two we've had. But there could be some dicey driving conditions for some during Friday evening’s rush hour.

Temperatures in the Metroplex are expected to be at or above freezing, with light rain throughout the morning and afternoon hours.

What starts as a cold rain could transition into more of a wintry mix after midday.

Roads are slick due to the rain, and by midday there could be issues on bridges and elevated surfaces.

