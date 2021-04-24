Another man indicted in connection with rapper Mo3's murder
DALLAS - A Dallas County grand jury indicted another person in connection to murder of a local rapper.
Prosecutors said Devin Maurice Brown was the armed person in a ski mask that walked up to rapper Mo3, whose real name is Melvin Noble, along I-35 near the Dallas Zoo in November.
Kewon Dontrell White was indicted on a murder charge in February.
Federal gun charges were filed against both men in December.
