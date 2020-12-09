Dallas PD announces arrest for rapper Mo3's murder
DALLAS - An arrest has been made in the shooting death of Dallas rapper Mo3.
The Dallas Police Department announced that it arrested 21-year-old Kewon Dontrell on Wednesday for the 28-year-old rapper’s death, whose real name is Melvin Noble.
White is charged with murder. He’s being taken into federal custody for prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
Noble was killed in the middle of the day back in November in an incident on northbound Interstate 35 near Clarendon Drive. A bystander inside another vehicle was struck as well, but police say that person did not suffer life-threatening injuries.
White’s mugshot has not been released. His bond has not been set.
