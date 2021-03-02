Another Fort Worth officer fired for racially insensitive post

article

The Fort Worth Police Department fired another police officer for posts made on social media.

The department said Officer Kelly Kujawski posted something racially insensitive that violated the department’s rules on social media use.

Another Fort Worth officer discovered the post and reported it last month.

She is the second officer fired for inappropriate social media posts under new Fort Worth Police Department Chief Neil Noakes.

Officer Chadwich Hughes had his badge, gun and police powers removed in early February. Similarly in that case, another officer spotted his offensive posts and reported them up the chain of command.

"The Fort Worth Police Department holds every officer to a very high standard and any comment, post, or any communication which is racially insensitive and unprofessional will not be condoned in any manner. Our department will continue to hold accountable those who do not meet that standard," the department said in a statement.

