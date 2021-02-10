Fort Worth police officer fired for offensive posts

article

Fort Worth’s new police chief Neil Noakes fired an officer for racially insensitive social media posts.

Officer Chadwick Hughes was placed on restricted duty last month after another officer spotted the offensive posts and reported them up the chain of command.

An internal affairs investigation determined Hughes violated the department’s rules of conduct.

"The Fort Worth Police Department holds every officer to a very high standard and any comment, post, or any communication which is racially insensitive and unprofessional will not be condoned in any manner. Our department will continue to hold accountable those who do not meet that standard," the Fort Worth Police Department said in a news release.

Hughes was on the force for three years.