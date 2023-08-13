Expand / Collapse search
100+ animals rescued during animal cruelty investigation in Midlothian

Midlothian
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - The ASPCA said it helped Midlothian police and animal services rescue 130 dogs and 20 cows during a recent animal cruelty investigation in Ellis County.

Animal services said most of the dogs and cows were lacking proper food and water, and many of them were exposed to extreme heat.

They said dead dogs were also found on the property.

So far, no charges have been filed and now arrests have been made.