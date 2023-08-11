Weatherford animal shelter employee arrested for cruelty to animals

A Weatherford animal shelter employee is accused of harming and killing animals he was supposed to help.

The City of Weatherford says 21-year-old Gabriel Caswell was arrested late last month.

Gabriel Caswell (Source: Parker County Jail)

Over the past few months, the Weatherford Animal Shelter saw an increase in kitten deaths, according to the city.

Originally, the shelter believed the deaths were disease-related, but tests on the deceased animals did not show any signs of illness.

On July 14, an animal shelter staff member called police, saying that they had seen Caswell, an employee at the animal shelter, harming a black kitten to the point where it was not expected to live.

Police looked at video of the incident and determined that Caswell had committed a crime.

The city says officers reviewed more video and saw additional examples of cruelty toward animals.

Featured article

Police arrested Caswell late last month.

"Our shelter staff and volunteers take great pride in the love and care provided to the animals that visit our shelter. For something like this to happen is unfathomable, and we are heartbroken by the harm caused," said the city in a statement.

Jail records show that Caswell posted bond on July 30.