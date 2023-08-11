Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM CDT until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Jack County, Wise County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County
3
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT, Red River County
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM CDT, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Delta County, Hopkins County, Rains County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Henderson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Anderson County

Weatherford animal shelter employee arrested for cruelty to animals

By
Published 
Updated 12:42PM
Weatherford
FOX 4

WEATHERFORD, Texas - A Weatherford animal shelter employee is accused of harming and killing animals he was supposed to help.

The City of Weatherford says 21-year-old Gabriel Caswell was arrested late last month.

Gabriel Caswell (Source: Parker County Jail)

Over the past few months, the Weatherford Animal Shelter saw an increase in kitten deaths, according to the city.

Originally, the shelter believed the deaths were disease-related, but tests on the deceased animals did not show any signs of illness.

On July 14, an animal shelter staff member called police, saying that they had seen Caswell, an employee at the animal shelter, harming a black kitten to the point where it was not expected to live.

Police looked at video of the incident and determined that Caswell had committed a crime.

The city says officers reviewed more video and saw additional examples of cruelty toward animals.

Featured

12 horses, 24 dogs found dead on Collin County property, woman arrested
article

12 horses, 24 dogs found dead on Collin County property, woman arrested

A North Texas woman is facing animal cruelty charges after law enforcement officials found the remains of 12 horses and 24 dogs near her home.

Police arrested Caswell late last month.

"Our shelter staff and volunteers take great pride in the love and care provided to the animals that visit our shelter. For something like this to happen is unfathomable, and we are heartbroken by the harm caused," said the city in a statement.

Jail records show that Caswell posted bond on July 30.